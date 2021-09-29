FirmaChain Trading Down 17.2% This Week (FCT)

FirmaChain (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. During the last week, FirmaChain has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. FirmaChain has a market capitalization of $41.88 million and $8.56 million worth of FirmaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirmaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00065169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00136530 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 54,058.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00381827 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.92 or 0.99932864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.04 or 0.06789009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FirmaChain

FirmaChain launched on October 5th, 2015. FirmaChain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 336,216,862 coins. The official message board for FirmaChain is medium.com/firmachain . FirmaChain’s official Twitter account is @FactomProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirmaChain’s official website is firmachain.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

FirmaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirmaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirmaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirmaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

