First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Critical Contrast

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 15.25% 7.65% 0.61% First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96%

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.49 $6.95 million N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 12.99 $202.03 million $1.42 32.39

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pathfinder Bancorp and First Financial Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $44.44, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

