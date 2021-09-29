First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.19 on Friday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Foundation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

