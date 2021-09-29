First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 4.1%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 113,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,019,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.