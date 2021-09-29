First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,772. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 23.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.