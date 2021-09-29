First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Shares Down 2.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.77. 14,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 16,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

