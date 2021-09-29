First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FSD opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

