First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stake Raised by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 4.3% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,774,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,321,000.

FMB opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

