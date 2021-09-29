First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $219,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.2% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 370,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $215,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

