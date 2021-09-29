First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 15th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 52.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

