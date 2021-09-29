Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Fisker will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fisker.
Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Fisker by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fisker by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Fisker by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE FSR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Featured Story: Trade War
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.