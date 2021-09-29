FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.01

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and traded as high as $53.00. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 780 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.15.

About FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.