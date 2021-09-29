Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.25 million.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $186.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below has a 1-year low of $123.45 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

