Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires Shares of 91,500 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $899,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 201,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

