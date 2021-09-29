Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.36. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $89.65 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

