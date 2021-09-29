Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

