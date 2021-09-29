Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.20 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after acquiring an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $432.26 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $301.76 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $446.08 and a 200-day moving average of $429.64.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.