Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

GRMN stock opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

