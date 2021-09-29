Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $5.89 Million in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $118.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

