Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

