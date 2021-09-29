Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 4,600 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

