Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.92

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.92 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 1825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,054,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 108.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

