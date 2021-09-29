Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.