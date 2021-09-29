Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of FHTX stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
