Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Cowen

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $335.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.48.

Shares of FTNT opened at $287.88 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.17 and a 200-day moving average of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

