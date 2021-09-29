Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 626856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

