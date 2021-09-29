Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. 3,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.