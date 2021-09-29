Fosun International Ltd Buys New Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,891. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

