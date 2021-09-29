Fosun International Ltd Sells 2,800 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fosun International Ltd cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.