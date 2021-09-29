Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.317 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by 53.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.87. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

