Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 34,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,740,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

