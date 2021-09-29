Full Sail Capital LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,499 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 923,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 275,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 14,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,512. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

