Full Sail Capital LLC Has $16.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $249.92. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,895. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $195.75 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average of $245.91.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.