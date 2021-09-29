Full Sail Capital LLC Has $816,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 330.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $3,088,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $277.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.20 and its 200-day moving average is $267.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

