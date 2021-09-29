Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.90 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $152.27 and a 52-week high of $229.96.

