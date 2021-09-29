Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,422. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.