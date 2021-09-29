FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. plc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRTA. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,645. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 68,333.3% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

