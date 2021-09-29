FY2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

CUBI stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

