FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsons in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96.

PSN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Parsons stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Parsons has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

