Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

