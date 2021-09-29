GAMB (GMB) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $160,242.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

