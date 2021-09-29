Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.18. Garmin posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.04.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $158.05 on Friday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

