GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.35 ($45.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 44.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

