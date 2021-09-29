General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Motors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $826,571,000 after buying an additional 1,077,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

