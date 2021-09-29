Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million.

THRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $81.73. 273,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,630. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after acquiring an additional 335,895 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.