George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 440 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

George Kaiser Family Foundation trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises about 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 714.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCO traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $360.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.36. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

