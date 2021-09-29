George Kaiser Family Foundation Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,236 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.48. 223,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,388,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

