Geraint Jones Sells 7,050 Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,432 ($44.84), for a total value of £241,956 ($316,117.06).

LON ADM opened at GBX 3,180 ($41.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. Admiral Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,493 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,250.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

