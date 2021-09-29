Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

GTY stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,047. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

