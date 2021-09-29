GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

