Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.68 million to $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

GLAD opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

